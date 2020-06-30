John F. "Jack" Schultz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John F. ‘Jack’ Schultz, age 88, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Maris Grove in Glen Mills, PA. Survivors: Wife of 67 years, Muriel E. (Thomas) Schultz; children: Deborah (Mark) Bucci and Steven (Diane) Schultz; grandchildren: Jason Bucci (Rebecca), Chris Bucci (Teresa), Matthew Schultz and Nick Schultz; Four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his siblings: Jean Battan, Robert Schultz, Barry Schultz, and nephew James Battan. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Mt. Hope United Methodist Church General Fund,4020 Concord Rd., Aston, PA 19014 or Concord Lodge F&AM #625, 22 S. Thornton Rd., Concordville, PA 19331. Memorial Service will be announced at a later date and be held at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Condolences: www.msbfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved