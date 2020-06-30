John F. ‘Jack’ Schultz, age 88, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Maris Grove in Glen Mills, PA. Survivors: Wife of 67 years, Muriel E. (Thomas) Schultz; children: Deborah (Mark) Bucci and Steven (Diane) Schultz; grandchildren: Jason Bucci (Rebecca), Chris Bucci (Teresa), Matthew Schultz and Nick Schultz; Four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his siblings: Jean Battan, Robert Schultz, Barry Schultz, and nephew James Battan. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Mt. Hope United Methodist Church General Fund,4020 Concord Rd., Aston, PA 19014 or Concord Lodge F&AM #625, 22 S. Thornton Rd., Concordville, PA 19331. Memorial Service will be announced at a later date and be held at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.