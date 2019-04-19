|
1928 – 2019 John F. Voight, Jr. of Folcroft passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019 at Little Flower Manor. He was a retiree of the Philadelphia Inquirer where he worked many years as a truck driver. After retirement, John spent his time making friends at the Folcroft Sunoco where he worked part time. He was a devoted Philadelphia sports fan, he loved the casino, painting and spending vacations at the shore with family especially with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Voight. John is survived by his loving daughters, Theresa Vitale (Anthony) and Linda Barrett (John); 4 grandchildren, Anthony Vitale, Angela Fareri (Louis), Brianna and Gina Barrett; great grandchildren, Louis and Nicholas Fareri. Family and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday April 23rd from 9:45 – 10:45 AM at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood. Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. Interment Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2019