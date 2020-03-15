|
John F. Wallace passed away on March 12, 2020 at the age of 86. He was a lifelong resident of Delaware County. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Archer). Devoted father of John (Barbara), Michael (Linda), Brian (Nancy), Karen (Joe) Daly, Glenn (Lisa), Lisa (Mark) Robinson & Laurie (Tim) Costello. Also survived by his twenty four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Mr. Wallace was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran. Services & Int. will be private. The family will announce a public memorial at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 17, 2020