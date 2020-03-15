Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Wallace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Wallace Obituary
John F. Wallace passed away on March 12, 2020 at the age of 86. He was a lifelong resident of Delaware County. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Archer). Devoted father of John (Barbara), Michael (Linda), Brian (Nancy), Karen (Joe) Daly, Glenn (Lisa), Lisa (Mark) Robinson & Laurie (Tim) Costello. Also survived by his twenty four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Mr. Wallace was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran. Services & Int. will be private. The family will announce a public memorial at a later date. John F. Wallace passed away on March 12, 2020 at the age of 86. He was a lifelong resident of Delaware County. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Archer). Devoted father of John (Barbara), Michael (Linda), Brian (Nancy), Karen (Joe) Daly, Glenn (Lisa), Lisa (Mark) Robinson & Laurie (Tim) Costello. Also survived by his twenty four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Mr. Wallace was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran. Services & Int. will be private. The family will announce a public memorial at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -