John J. Finn, age 41, of Ridley Twp., PA, died unexpectedly on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was a graduate of Ridley High School, Class of 1996. John attended Thaddeus Stevens College prior to joining the US Marine Corps. John enjoyed carpentry and was an avid Eagles fan. Most of all, he was devoted to his daughters. Son of the late Joseph F. Finn and grandson of the late John Martin. Survivors: Daughters: Mackenzie Conlon, Alexis Finn and Kailynn Weiss, Mother: Terri Martin, Grandmother: Miriam Martin, Brother: Joseph (Sharon) Finn, Sister: Jamie (James) Vassallo. Also survived by a niece, nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation: Friday, August 16th after 9:30AM at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Friday, August 16th at 11:00AM at Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd. Interment: Lawn Croft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of John for the Education Fund for his daughters to: TD Bank c/o Terri Martin, account # 4366898365. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 15, 2019