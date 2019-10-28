|
|
John (Jack) Fitzgerald, 67, of Springfield, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25th. Jack was born on May 12, 1952 and grew up in Media, PA. He graduated from Penncrest High School in 1971. Jack proudly served our country in the United States Army. Jack married his loving wife of 44 years, Janet, in 1975 and retired from Delcora, after a 40 year career, in 2017.
Jack is survived by his wife, Janet (Teti) Fitzgerald , son Keith Fitzgerald (Nanci), daughter Kelly Hoopes (Chris), son Kevin Fitzgerald (Michelle), and 8 beloved grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Michael (Nancy), Matthew (Sue), Mark (Lynn), and Luke/Chuck Fitzgerald as well as many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, Wednesday October 30, 2019 9:30am St. Kevin Church, 200 W. Sproul Rd. Springfield, PA and to his Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cem.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in memory of John Fitzgerald to Honor Flight Philadelphia PO Box 003 Broomall, PA 19008.
Published in Daily Times on Oct. 28, 2019