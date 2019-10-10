|
John (Jack) Grace, III, age 77 of Dothan, AL (formerly of Delaware County), passed away Monday afternoon, October 7, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Columba Catholic Church (Dothan, AL) with Reverend Father Patrick Gallagher officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Columba Catholic Church, 2700 W. Main St., Dotha, AL 36301. Jack was born July 24, 1942 in Chester, Pennsylvania where he lived the early years of his life. He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He spent the majority of his career as a marketing representative with Sun Oil and Citgo Petroleum. Jack relocated to Dothan, AL 15 years ago. His past-times were playing golf and watching Notre Dame football. Survivors include his wife, Janice Heimpel Grace of Dothan, AL; a brother and a sister, Jerry Grace and Mary Ann Gilbert, both of Delaware County; and other relatives. Additional information may be obtained at www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 11, 2019