Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd. - Darby
1110 Main St.
Darby, PA 19023
610-583-2727
Resources
More Obituaries for John Greenjack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Greenjack Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Greenjack Jr. Obituary
John Greenjack, Jr., 82 of Brookhaven and former longtime resident of Norwood, passed peacefully Nov. 2, 2019 at home. Born in Phila., Jack was raised and educated in Collingdale where he was a graduate of Collingdale High School. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, and following his service he went to work at General Electric, where he worked as a mechanic for 32 years, prior to his retirement. Mr. Greenjack was the son of the late John and Nettie Roberts Greenjack, and the brother of the late Richard Greenjack. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Alberta (nee Branyan); 3 children, David (Nicole) Greenjack, Dina Chaney and Debbie (Jim) McCullough; 10 grandchildren; and siblings, Catherine Janson and Tom (Barb) Greenjack. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service Wed, Nov. 6, 2019 at 11am at the Marvil Funeral Home, 1110 Main St., Darby. Viewing 10-11am. Burial Glenwood Mem. Gdns. Contributions in Jack’s Memory to the Asana Hospice, 300 Johnson Ave, Ridley Park PA 19078 would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www.marvilfuneralhome.com for the online obituary and to leave condolences for the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd. - Darby
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -