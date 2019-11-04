|
|
John Greenjack, Jr., 82 of Brookhaven and former longtime resident of Norwood, passed peacefully Nov. 2, 2019 at home. Born in Phila., Jack was raised and educated in Collingdale where he was a graduate of Collingdale High School. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, and following his service he went to work at General Electric, where he worked as a mechanic for 32 years, prior to his retirement. Mr. Greenjack was the son of the late John and Nettie Roberts Greenjack, and the brother of the late Richard Greenjack. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Alberta (nee Branyan); 3 children, David (Nicole) Greenjack, Dina Chaney and Debbie (Jim) McCullough; 10 grandchildren; and siblings, Catherine Janson and Tom (Barb) Greenjack. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service Wed, Nov. 6, 2019 at 11am at the Marvil Funeral Home, 1110 Main St., Darby. Viewing 10-11am. Burial Glenwood Mem. Gdns. Contributions in Jack’s Memory to the Asana Hospice, 300 Johnson Ave, Ridley Park PA 19078 would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www.marvilfuneralhome.com for the online obituary and to leave condolences for the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 5, 2019