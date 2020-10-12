1/1
John H. Bettcher
John H. Bettcher of Essington, Pa. passed away October 6, 2020 at the age of 94. He was a long time resident of Essington. He was born in Middleport, Pa. to the late William Bettcher and Bessie Elizabeth Singley. John was a United States Navy Veteran. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Emily E. Bettcher, of 57 years. He is survived by his children, JoAnne Novatka of Lake Placid, FL. and Raymond Bettcher of Essington, Pa., four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. John was a master plumber by trade for many years. He enjoyed working in his garden and giving all his green thumb secrets to anybody who asked. He was very active with the Tinicum Township Swim Club in his early days and the senior centers in his later days. Services will be private due to social gathering restrictions. Please consider a contribution to: Tinicum Township Fire Company, 99 Wanamaker Ave., Essington, Pa. 19029


Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
