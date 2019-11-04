|
|
1924 – 2019 John H. Callahan After a full life filled with much giving and kindness John H. (Jack) Callahan, 95 of Glenolden peacefully passed away October 31, 2019 at home. He was born Oct. 23, 1924 in Philadelphia to the late Daniel & Mary Callahan. Jack proudly served in World War II in the Fifth Army Division of the 85th Calvary Mechanized Reconnaissance and received many medals for his service. Jack was a warehouse manager for John Wanamakers until his retirement and in retirement he and his wife Dee loved to travel and also spent time at their trailer in Lancaster forging a cherished friendship with Levi and Fannie Stoltzfus and their children and families. Jack was an avid sportsman who enjoyed watching his Philadelphia teams as well as playing golf, fishing and bowling on many leagues and was very proud of bowling a 300 game. Jack was a member St. Gabriel’s church and choir since 1962 and he also sang in the Delaware County Community Chorus and The Guys and Gals choral group. In retirement Jack volunteered at Taylor Hospital and with The Schoolhouse Senior Center. Jack was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Black Jack Kehoe AOH and Muckinpates Authority. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a son Sean and his wife, Dolores “Dee” Callahan. Survivors include his daughter, Melanie Eddy (Mark); Grandchildren, Sean, Doug and Sarah; Devoted neighbors and caregivers Rick and Kris McCray and their children Shane, Austin and Devin; and loving companion Carole Fisher. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Thursday Nov. 7th from 9 – 11 AM at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Mohawk Ave., Norwood. Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11 AM. Burial, St. Denis Cemetery, Havertown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Schoolhouse Senior Center, Folsom PA. Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 5, 2019