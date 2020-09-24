1/1
John H. Henzel
1923 - 2020
John H. Henzel, 96, died in Essex Junction, Vermont, September 19. He was born October 12, 1923 in Philadelphia to Catherine Price Henzel and Howard Randolph Henzel. John graduated from Northeast High School and the University of Pennslyvania. He served in the ACORN division and received the Purple Heart in 1945. John married Leah Jane Thompson in 1947 and they began their life in Ridley Park, then Norristown, Bala Cynwyd, and Wallingford. From 1956-1968 he taught vocal music at John Bartram and from 1968-70 at Nether Providence. In 1970, John and Leah moved to Vermont to start a bed & breakfast at the StoweAway Lodge. He was the primary cook until 1977 when his son Michael assumed management. John returned to music leadership in VT for the next 40 years. He is survived by daughter Linda and son John Michael of VT, son Thomas of Philadelphia, and brother Franklin of King of Prussia. He was predeceased by sisters Rae Kolupaev and Mary Entrekin. Interment is September 28 in Glenwood Memorial Gardens, Broomall. Please consider a donation in his memory to a music program of your choice.


Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Interment
Glenwood Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
610-583-0148
