Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
John H. Lathbury Obituary
John H. Lathbury, age 93, of Garnet Valley, PA passed away peacefully at home on April 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. A WWII Veteran, John has resided the past 56 years in Bethel Twp. He retired from Sun Oil after 37 years. A Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 10-11 am at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, PA followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00am. Interment Siloam Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mt. Hope UMC Food Pantry, 882 Concord Rd, Aston, PA 19014. www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 12, 2019
Download Now