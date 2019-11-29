Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
John J. Hannelly, Sr., age 86, of Broomall, PA, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Michael J. and Mary (nee McCullough) Hannelly, John was a 1953 graduate of West Catholic High School for Boys, where he was a record holder for the 100 yard dash with a time of 9.6 seconds, he was inducted into the West Catholic Hall of Fame in 1986. He also attended Villanova University. He worked as a machinist for Westinghouse in Essington. John was an avid Sunday sports fan, he loved all sports, but especially enjoyed supporting the Red Sox, Notre Dame and West Catholic. He was a track coach for St. Barnabas and a sportswriter for Town Talk in the late 1970’s. He enjoyed the music of Fats Domino. John is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years Marie J. Hannelly (nee Heffernan), his loving children Carol McGuinness, Michael Hannelly, Maureen MacIntyre (Robert) and his adored grandson Sean McGuinness. John was pre-deceased by his son John Hannelly, Jr. in 1992. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Monday 7:00-9:00 PM and Tuesday 9:00-9:50 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to his Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:30 AM at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John’s memory to Breastcancer.org, 111 Forrest Ave., 1R, Narberth, PA 19072 would be appreciated. Online Condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 1, 2019
