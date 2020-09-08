John Henry Sidner, 97, died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He is survived by his two daughters, Beth S. Kalemkarian (Arthur) of Glen Mills and Jo Hannah Bunn (Paul) of Media, and grandsons Arthur Kalemkarian Jr. (Laura and great-granddaughter Hope Abigail) of Wallingford and Andrew Kalemkarian (Rima) of Wallingford. John was the youngest son in a family of ten, born in 1923 and raised in Chester, Pa. He graduated from Chester High School. He was a life-long, active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, and, more recently, attended Media Presbyterian Church. After serving in the United States Army Air Force during World War II, he married his childhood sweetheart, Dorothy Grant. After the birth of their second daughter, the family moved to a new home in Brookhaven. In 1987 John retired from the Bell Telephone Company (now Verizon) after more than 30 years as a technician. Family and faith were the cornerstones of John’s life. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 67 years, until her passing in 2014 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s. Always a loving father and grandfather, as well as beloved uncle and friend to so many in his extended family, neighborhood, and church community, he will be greatly missed. In his later years, John lived at Lima Estates, staying engaged with friends, participating in activities and competitions, reading, and cheering for the Phillies. Interment will be private at Lawn Croft Cemetery. A celebration of his life is planned for a later date. Memorial donations can be made to City Team Chester, 634 Sproul Street, Chester, PA 19013, cityteam.org/chester
or Salvation Army, 151 W. 15th Street, Chester, PA 19013, pa.salvationarmy.org/chester
. Condolences: www.msbfh.com