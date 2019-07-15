Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home & Crematory of Malvern-Frazer
392 Lancaster Ave
Frazer, PA 19355
(610) 296-9555
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
10 W. Pleasant Grove Rd.
West Chester, PA
View Map
John Hugh "Jack" Kemp

John “Jack” Hugh Kemp, age 81, of West Chester passed away on July 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Jack was predeceased by his wives, Wendy “Wheaties” Kemp of Havertown and Joyce Kemp of Mesa, Arizona. Beloved father of Susan Shelton (Michael), John H. Kemp, Jr. (Antonella), Linda Kemp; loving grandfather of Melissa Dotzman (Mike), Jessica Kemp, Lindsay Wells (Shaun), Kirsten Huskey (Billy), Jimmy Shelton (Courtney), Wendy Council, and Nicholas Kemp. Jack was an adoring great-grandfather of 8 beautiful children. Also survived by his cherished brother Thomas R. Kemp (Wanda); nieces Vanessa, Alaina, and nephew, Christopher. He treasured spending time with his cousins and their families along with his wonderful friends. Jack was a proud stone mason and worked both in the United States as well as Internationally. He was able to take advantage of his leave time while working abroad by traveling to amazing places around the world including a beautiful African Safari. He loved animals and it gave him great pleasure to see the animals in their own habitats. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral on Friday, July 19th, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 W. Pleasant Grove Rd., West Chester, PA 19382. Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandybank Road, Media, PA 19063. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 17, 2019
