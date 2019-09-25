|
|
John I. Oakes, 89 of Media died on September 24, 2019. He was the loving husband of Marie Mazzone Oakes; father of Joseph D. Oakes (Deborah) and the late John I. Oakes, Jr. and Robert J. Oakes; brother of Robert Oakes and Alma Clark; father in law to Susan Steward Oakes. Also survived by six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Funeral Mass 11:00AM Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church, 35 New Road, Lenni where friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30AM. Burial in the adjoining church cemetery. Online condolences: www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 26, 2019