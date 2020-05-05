John J. Berry, 82, a resident Fair Acres Geriatric Center, former resident of Westbrook Park/Clifton Heights, PA for 52 years passed away April 30, 2020 in shortly after a FaceTime call with his entire family. He was the widower of Catherine “Denise” Berry, married for 53 years. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the eldest of 7 children of Edward Berry and Ellen (Maguire) Berry, both who hailed from Co. Mayo, Ireland. John graduated from Our Lady of Mercy grade school in North Philadelphia and Southeast Catholic High in 1955. He also graduated in 1976 Magna Cum Laude from West Chester University with a degree in Criminal Justice. When John graduated high school we went straight into the Marines and was honorably discharged. He then went to work for Curtis Publishing in Phila., until he was hired by the Upper Darby Police Department. John worked for the UDPD for 32 years, where he was the creator for their training department, retiring as a Lieutenant in 1997. John was member for over 50 years for both the Marine Corps League and the FOP Lodge 27. He was also a longtime member of the Mayo Society of Philadelphia and the Young Irelands GAA football club. He was also very active in the Philadelphia area Irish community. Surviving, are his five children, Maureen E. (Joe) Connors; E. Michael (Diane) Berry; Brian (Jessica) Berry; Sean B. (Sarah) Berry; and Marykate (Scott) Roney, 16 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and his brothers Thomas Berry, Joe (Pat) Berry and Gerard (Natalie) Berry. He was preceded in death by siblings Edward Berry, Marie Bosak and Eugene Berry. Due to the Covid19 restrictions a service and celebration of life will be held at a later time, yet to be determined. Continue to check the O’Leary Funeral Home website for a date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in memory of Lt. John Berry to: c/o Upper Darby Police Relief Association, 7236 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082



