John J. “Jack” Bott, of Swarthmore, formerly of Yeadon, passed away on Oct. 7, 2019 at the age of 83. Former American Airline employee. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Starks) Bott. Loving Father of John J. “Jack” Bott, Debbie (John) Barrett, and Kathy (John) Moran. Grandfather of John Thomas, Daniel, Kaitlyn, and Paige. Brother of the late Nancy Perrett and Charles “Buddy” Bott. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Monday, Oct. 14th at Our Lady of Peace Church, 501 Belmont Ave, Milmont Park, PA 19033 where friends may call 9:30-10:45 A.M. at the Church also. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 10, 2019