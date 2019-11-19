|
John J. Coulter, 76 of Secane, PA passed away on November 16, 2019. He was born on Aug. 11, 1943 in Quantico to the late John J. and Phylis E. (Trinkle) Coulter. John was a graduate of West Catholic High School. He worked for Eastern Airline for 27 years and worked as a mechanic for Joe Paige for 20 years. He had many fancy cars and corvettes. John is predeceased by his sister Jane Baker. John is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Florence (Fratta) Coulter; loving daughter Angela C. Coulter; cherished granddaughter Angela L. Potter; brother in law Earl Baker and many nieces and nephews. Services and Burial at a later date. Donations to SPCA, 555 Sandy Bank Rd. Media, PA 19063.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 20, 2019