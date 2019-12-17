Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
John J. Daniels, age 71 of Wilmington, formerly of Delaware County, passed away peacefully at home on December 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is predeceased by his parents William and Marie Daniels, and sister in law Kathy Daniels. Survivors: Beloved husband of Linda Daniels; loving father of Paula Lewis and Diane (Robert) Fowble; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and dear twin brother of Lee Daniels and Ronald Daniels, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service: 11AM on Saturday, December 21 at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden PA 19036. Viewing: 10-11AM on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial: Private In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 19, 2019
