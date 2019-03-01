Home

1942-2018 John J. Dee, age 76 of Springfield, died February 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Elaine Marie Dee (nee Merlino) and daughter Carol (Tony) Sergi. He is survived by his daughters Tracy (Todd) Bell, Christine (Stephan) Hoppel and Patricia (Jim) Brawley. Also survived by 5 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation Thursday 12pm at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026 where his Funeral Mass will follow at 12:30 pm. Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery Arrangements Ruffenach’s
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 3, 2019
