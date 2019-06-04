|
|
John J, “Jackie” Dougherty Jr., age 76, of Hallandale FL, and formerly of Overbrook, on May 30th, 2019. Beloved husband of 56 years to Deanna M. Dougherty (nee Volpe). Loving father of John J. Dougherty, III (Lynn M. Martosella, Esq.). Cherished grandfather of Devon, Dana (Brian O’Donnell), and Drew (Charles Gargiullo). Devoted brother of Marion Atella-Pastorino (Joseph), Carol Atella-Strupczewski (the late Lou), and Rachel Cartafalsa (Joseph). Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on June 7th, from 9:30 AM – 12:15 AM, at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Rd, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass to follow 12:30. ALL IN CHURCH. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to The , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on June 5, 2019