John J. Emhe
1943 - 2020
John J. Emhe of Collingdale, PA passed away on June 29, 2020 at the age of 76. He was born in Chester, PA to the late George & Catherine (nee Ryan) Emhe. He is survived by his beloved wife Barbara (nee Wallace) Emhe; children John “Jay” Emhe, Beth (John) Foley, Jill (Tony) Szabo and Megan (Paul) Fink; grandchildren Morgan Dynda and AJ Szabo. He was predeceased by siblings George Emhe, Thomas Rinehart and Anna “Doll” Minka. John was a long-time resident of Collingdale, PA residing there for 55 years. He was a member of Collingdale borough council, Collingdale judge of elections, board member of Collingdale Swim Club, Collingdale recreation and Collingdale AC. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and enjoyed going to Spring training every year. John was a tool and die maker by trade and was employed for many years by Penn Machine Works, Aston, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074. Celebration of life will begin at 8:00 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Wounded Warriors.


Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
