(4/18/1928-8/12/2020) John J. (“Jack”) Fetsko, 92, father of 7 and Helicopter Pioneer of Media, PA, passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2020. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, Jack was the son of the late Helen D. Fetsko (nee Hughes) and the late Andrew (“Bud”) Fetsko. He graduated from G.A.R. Memorial High School in 1946, where he excelled in sports including discus throw. Jack was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy on the USS H.W. Gilmore (submarine tender) and the USS Coral Sea (aircraft carrier/Quartermaster 3/c/plank owner). Jack considered himself the luckiest man in the world when, while on leave in Philadelphia, his cousin Eleanor introduced him to her fellow nursing student, Nadine Dopirak, who would become his wife. Nadine and Jack were married for 66 years prior to her death in 2015. Together they had seven children, six of whom survive him: Nadine E. Fetsko of Newtown, PA; Kathleen (Michael) Petrie of Lakewood, WA, formerly of Swarthmore, PA; John (Esther) Fetsko of Middletown, PA; David (Susan) Fetsko of Claymont, DE; Nancy (Scott) Soma of Media, PA; and Michael (Christopher) Fetsko of San Francisco, CA. Since the tender age of 5, and second only to his family, Jack’s love was aviation, specifically helicopters. He earned his private pilot license in the late 1940s and his commercial pilot license in 1956, followed by the addition of a rotorcraft/helicopter rating. Jack started working for Piasecki Helicopter Corporation in 1951. Piasecki became Vertol Aircraft Corporation. During this period Jack’s many jobs included Assembly Mechanic, Crew Chief, Experimental Crew Chief for the H-21 Helicopter, and Tech Rep. For a brief period, he left the company to start Philadelphia Helicopter Airways in 1959 and established the first helicopter traffic patrol in Philadelphia for radio station WPEN. He also provided helicopter rides at the Atlantic City (NJ) Steel Pier. In 1962, he returned to Boeing Vertol to introduce the BV107 Helicopter to New York Helicopter Airways, a Helicopter Airline in New York City. Jack worked as service engineer and base manager during the first two years of that operation, followed by International Liaison, and Chief, for CH-46 Field Operations Jack left Boeing in 1968 to start Fetsko Aviation Sales and Transportation, and later Spitfire Aerospace Technologies which focused on developing, designing, and installing improvements on helicopters. He was also the operator of New London Airport in New London, PA, and later owner/operator of Spitfire Aerodrome in Pedricktown, NJ. He had a large role in establishing the first helicopter medevac program for Crozer Chester Medical Center and the Burn Center as well as providing helicopter patrol for SEPTA and Reading Railroad and Shadow Traffic. He helped many aspiring pilots, male and female, and many former military aviators to build flight time and go on to successful aviation careers. Jack’s many aviation accomplishments and contributions were often written about in publications, including a 1977 cover story for Rotor & Wing magazine. His numerous flying adventures often took place while piloting some of his favorite aircraft including the Stinson Reliant airplane, the H-21 or Enstrom helicopters, and the Spitfire Mark I, an experimental modified-to-turbine-engine Enstrom he designed. Jack is also survived by 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and some really good friends. Jack was predeceased by his son, Paul Andrew Fetsko; his brothers, Andrew (“Buddy”) and Donald; and his sister Helen Marie (“Lynne”) Besecker. Visitation is Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N. Providence Rd., Media, PA, followed by Mass at 11:00 am. Internment is at St. Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Sproul Rd., Broomall, PA. His family requests that masks be worn, and that social distancing be practiced. Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic, there will not be a gathering after the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack’s name may be made to the PA Veterans Museum, PO Box 73, 12 East State Street, Media, PA 19063 or The American Helicopter Museum (charter member), 1220 American Boulevard, West Chester, PA 19380 (https://americanhelicopter.museum/
