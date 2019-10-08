Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
908 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-7700
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
D'Anjolell-Barone Memorial Home
908 S. Providence Rd.
Wallingford, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
D'Anjolell-Barone Memorial Home
908 S. Providence Rd.
Wallingford, PA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
Fernwood Cemetery
6501 E Baltimore Ave.
Lansdowne, PA 19050, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Gantz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Gantz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Gantz Obituary
1932 - 2019 John J. Gantz, 87 of Yeadon, died peacefully on October 5, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Annamarie (Nee Hall) and Rosemarie Anderson-Gantz. He is survived by his children; Anna (Thomas) Shuparo, John Jr. (Elizabeth) Gantz, Jacquelyn A. and Dorothy Gantz; 11 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren. On behalf of the Gantz family they would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the staff at the Haskins House for taking great care of their father during his time spent as a resident. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Friday, Oct. 11, 9:00- 10:45AM followed by his Funeral Service at 11AM at the Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home, 908 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford, Pa. 19086. Interment Fernwood Cemetery, Lansdowne, Pa. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
Download Now