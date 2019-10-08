|
|
1932 - 2019 John J. Gantz, 87 of Yeadon, died peacefully on October 5, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Annamarie (Nee Hall) and Rosemarie Anderson-Gantz. He is survived by his children; Anna (Thomas) Shuparo, John Jr. (Elizabeth) Gantz, Jacquelyn A. and Dorothy Gantz; 11 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren. On behalf of the Gantz family they would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the staff at the Haskins House for taking great care of their father during his time spent as a resident. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Friday, Oct. 11, 9:00- 10:45AM followed by his Funeral Service at 11AM at the Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home, 908 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford, Pa. 19086. Interment Fernwood Cemetery, Lansdowne, Pa. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 9, 2019