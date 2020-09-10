John J. “Jack” Gildea, 92 of Bryn Mawr, PA passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020. Jack was born and raised in South Philadelphia, attending St. Edmonds and graduating from Southeast Catholic HS. He served on the USS New Jersey during the Korean War. Jack was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He retired from Fidelity Bank in 1985. Jack was very proud of his Irish heritage. He enjoyed Irish dancing and traveling especially his many trips to Ireland. He was an avid reader and a fan of all Philadelphia sports. Jack was predeceased by his parents John and Mary Gildea, siblings Mary Kerns, Edmond, Eugene and Richard. He is survived by his daughter Kathleen and her husband Noel “Chalie” Mellina, his former wife Mary and sisters-in-law Joan and Marylou. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and numerous cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 5pm O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Mass Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 10am St. Thomas of Villanova Church, located on Campus, 800 E. Lancaster Ave. Villanova, PA 19085. Due to the current pandemic there will be no Viewing Monday morning and limited seating in the Church. The Mass will be live streamed on stthomasofvillanova.org
. Donations can be made to your favorite charity
in Jack’s name. (www.olearyfuneral.com
)