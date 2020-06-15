John J. Horan Jr., age 73, of Folcroft passed away peacefully at home on May 29, 2020. Beloved son of the late John Sr. and Lillian Horan; dear brother of the late Mark Horan. John worked as a confectionary at the Whitman Chocolate Factory and was a member of the Bakery and Confectionary Union. Upon Whitman’s closing he worked at Nabisco making cookies. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Gabriel Mohawk Ave. Norwood. Followed by his interment at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery.Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.