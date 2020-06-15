John J. Horan Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Horan Jr., age 73, of Folcroft passed away peacefully at home on May 29, 2020. Beloved son of the late John Sr. and Lillian Horan; dear brother of the late Mark Horan. John worked as a confectionary at the Whitman Chocolate Factory and was a member of the Bakery and Confectionary Union. Upon Whitman’s closing he worked at Nabisco making cookies. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Gabriel Mohawk Ave. Norwood. Followed by his interment at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery.Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved