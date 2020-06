John J. Horan Jr., age 73, of Folcroft passed away peacefully at home on May 29, 2020. Beloved son of the late John Sr. and Lillian Horan; dear brother of the late Mark Horan. John worked as a confectionary at the Whitman Chocolate Factory and was a member of the Bakery and Confectionary Union. Upon Whitman’s closing he worked at Nabisco making cookies. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Gabriel Mohawk Ave. Norwood. Followed by his interment at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery.Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com