Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
John J. "Johnny" Krauss


1951 - 2019
John J. "Johnny" Krauss Obituary
John J. Krauss, “Johnny” age 68, of Prospect Park, PA, formerly of Norwood, PA, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at home. John was born January 8, 1951, and was a graduate of Interboro High School, Class of 1969. John continued his education receiving multiple college certificates. Mr. Krauss was employed with Westinghouse from 1971-1982, and then with Boeing from 1983 until his retirement in 2014. John looked forward to his meetings with the Interboro Breakfast Club (IBC). He was a faithful and loyal patron of Tom Jones Restaurant, where he enjoyed his coffee with friends several times a day. He enjoyed Genealogy about his family and friends and was a devoted Philadelphia sports fan. Son of the late John H. Krauss and Catherine T. Dougherty Krauss. Survivors: Wife of 41 years: Barbara A. (Eppright) Krauss. Daughters: Margaret “Peggy” (Brian) Krauss and Martha “Marti” (Larry) Owens. Grandchildren: Hailey, Gwenny and Bryce. Brother: Jim (Maureen) Krauss. Sisters: Peggy (Bob) Hanna and Denise Krauss. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation: Friday. September 13th after 9:30AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Friday, September 13th at 11:30AM at the funeral home. Interment: private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Main Line Homecare & Hospice, 240 North Radnor Chester Rd., Suite 10 Radnor, PA 19087. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 10, 2019
