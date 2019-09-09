|
John J. Krauss, “Johnny” age 68, of Prospect Park, PA, formerly of Norwood, PA, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at home. John was born January 8, 1951, and was a graduate of Interboro High School, Class of 1969. John continued his education receiving multiple college certificates. Mr. Krauss was employed with Westinghouse from 1971-1982, and then with Boeing from 1983 until his retirement in 2014. John looked forward to his meetings with the Interboro Breakfast Club (IBC). He was a faithful and loyal patron of Tom Jones Restaurant, where he enjoyed his coffee with friends several times a day. He enjoyed Genealogy about his family and friends and was a devoted Philadelphia sports fan. Son of the late John H. Krauss and Catherine T. Dougherty Krauss. Survivors: Wife of 41 years: Barbara A. (Eppright) Krauss. Daughters: Margaret “Peggy” (Brian) Krauss and Martha “Marti” (Larry) Owens. Grandchildren: Hailey, Gwenny and Bryce. Brother: Jim (Maureen) Krauss. Sisters: Peggy (Bob) Hanna and Denise Krauss. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation: Friday. September 13th after 9:30AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Friday, September 13th at 11:30AM at the funeral home. Interment: private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Main Line Homecare & Hospice, 240 North Radnor Chester Rd., Suite 10 Radnor, PA 19087. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 10, 2019