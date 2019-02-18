Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lecey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Lecey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John J. Lecey Obituary
John J. Lecey, age 89, of Boothwyn, PA passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019 at Asana Hospice in Ridley Park, PA. A resident of Boothwyn most of his life, John served in the U.S. Army after high school. He later was a foreman at Sun Oil in Marcus Hook for over 30 years. John stayed quite active, enjoying golfing and fishing. He was also a member of the Upper Chichester Seniors Citizens Club. In addition to his parents, Bill and Gladys Davis, John is preceded in death by his wife, Grace Lecey (nee Mantegna), a son, Bruce Lecey, 2 brothers, Kenny Davis and William Davis, and 3 sisters, Blanche, Frannie and Dolly. He is survived by his daughter and her husband, Debra and Ibrahim Chalhoub, 3 grandchildren, Rachel, Leah and John Chalhoub and a great grandchild, Rocker Milhoan. A Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, from 10-11AM followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA. Interment, Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to Asana Hospice, 300 Johnson Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagano Funeral Home
Download Now