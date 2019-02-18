|
John J. Lecey, age 89, of Boothwyn, PA passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019 at Asana Hospice in Ridley Park, PA. A resident of Boothwyn most of his life, John served in the U.S. Army after high school. He later was a foreman at Sun Oil in Marcus Hook for over 30 years. John stayed quite active, enjoying golfing and fishing. He was also a member of the Upper Chichester Seniors Citizens Club. In addition to his parents, Bill and Gladys Davis, John is preceded in death by his wife, Grace Lecey (nee Mantegna), a son, Bruce Lecey, 2 brothers, Kenny Davis and William Davis, and 3 sisters, Blanche, Frannie and Dolly. He is survived by his daughter and her husband, Debra and Ibrahim Chalhoub, 3 grandchildren, Rachel, Leah and John Chalhoub and a great grandchild, Rocker Milhoan. A Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, from 10-11AM followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA. Interment, Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to Asana Hospice, 300 Johnson Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2019