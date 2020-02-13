|
John J. “Jack” Mato A good man with a big heart passed into God’s hands on Sunday, February 9. Jack loved his family, animals, the outdoors, fishing, corny jokes, and giving rib-cracking hugs. Whenever anyone needed help, he was the person to call. Jack’s primary concern was making everyone around him smile and laugh—as well as ensuring no one went hungry. He had a successful career as a manufacturing engineer and was a veteran of the US Army Reserves. Survived by his loving partner of over 50 years, Arlene E. Linke, and his family: Bill and Michelle Mato, MaryAnn and Al Lang, David Lang, Mary Beth and Jim McNally (Jim), Jessica and Rob Miller (Robbie and Addison), Allison and Lee Gorlin (Jackson and Tyler), Michael and Angela Mato (Audrey), Bill Linke, Brenda and Frank Lamanna, Gary and Vivi McKee, Lauren-Alice Lamanna and Ryan Walker, Michael and Kristen Lamanna. We mourn the loss of fun-loving Uncle Jack; he will live in our hearts forever. We cherish our memories of him and the good times. Services will be private. Condolences at cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 14, 2020