John J. Ulrich passed away on March 12, 2020 at the age of 89. He was a resident of Chesapeake City, MD, formerly of Norwood. Beloved husband of Louise (nee East). Devoted father of Scott (Carol) & the late Billy. Dear brother of the late Al & George “Shorty” Ulrich. Also survived by his many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Wednesday after 10am at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood followed by Service at 11am. Int. Glenwood Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 15, 2020