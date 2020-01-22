|
|
John J. “Jack” Vahey, age 67 of Chadds Ford, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends after his battle with cancer on January 18, 2020. Born to Jake and Franny Buckley Vahey in Philadelphia, PA, he recently resided the past 6 months in Chadds Ford, PA, previously residing in Upper Chichester for 38 years. Jack graduated from Interboro High School, Class of 1970 and has worked as a manager, merchandiser, and salesman at Boscov’s for 25 years. Previously he was employed by the Franklin Mint where he met and married his wife 45 years ago. Jack served his country in the Army during Vietnam era. In his early years, his hobbies included camping and bowling. His lifelong passion was gardening. He also enjoyed decorating and visiting Ocean City, MD. Jack was known to have a good voice and sang in the choir at the Franklin Mint. Most of all, he loved to laugh and have fun. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Linda M. Vahey, who passed last month, December 22, 2019, and a brother, Joel Vahey. He is survived by a sister, Judy (Gene) Taylor, nieces; Tracie (Carrie) Zerby, Wendy (Dave) Jones, Devin Taylor, and Blair (Jon) Cutright, nephews; J.B. Abbott, Chris Adams, Thomas (Elizabeth) Adams, and Scott (Sonya) Taylor, sister in law, Katharine Abbott, longtime friend, Bill Adams, and cousins, great nieces and nephews, and many friends. A visitation will be held on Monday, January 27 from 10-11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA. followed by a Funeral Service at 11AM. Interment at Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 23, 2020