|
|
John James Iacono, age 91, passed away peacefully at his home on October 29th. Born, raised and educated in Chester, John attended Dewey Mann Grammar School and graduated from Chester High School in 1946. John earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from St. Joseph’s University in 1951. John proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He and his family lived in Brookhaven for many years and resided in Glen Mills for the last 43 years. John began his career in Cancer Research working for Hahnemann Hospital and Atlas Labs. In 1966, John started his own business, Brookside Clinical Laboratory Inc., which has grown to more than 80 employees; all of whom he thought of as family. John enjoyed playing the drums, working outside in the yard, and watching the game of baseball, especially his favorite player, Joe DiMaggio. He was devoted to his Catholic faith and was a longtime active parishioner at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Glen Mills. John was a kind and gentle person whose passion in life was his family. John and his wife Dorothy had a collaborative and caring relationship. It was based on mutual support and a deep love for each other. He will be missed by all but never forgotten. He was the son of the late Michael and Nellie (DiMeglio) Iacono and the husband of the love of his life, the late Dorothy Sabol Iacono (decd. 2012). Survivors: His caring daughters, Michele and Annette Iacono; his cherished grandchildren, Natalie Trento (Tommaso) and Christina Gibbs (Frank), and his treasured great grandchidren Teodoro, Philip, and Isadora. Visitation: Monday evening from 6-8 pm at, the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave, Aston. And Tuesday morning from 9:15-10:15am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 340 Valleybrook Road, Glen Mills 19342. Funeral Mass: Tuesday at 10:30am at the church. Burial: Immediately following the mass in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Church at the above address. Condolences may be made at www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 3, 2019