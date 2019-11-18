Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
McIlvaine Funeral Home
3711 Midvale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19129
(215) 844-0211
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Dorothy Church
4910 Township Line Road
Drexel Hill, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Dorothy Church
4910 Township Line Road
Drexel Hill, PA
John James McMahon

John James McMahon Obituary
John James McMahon, Nov. 14, 2019, age 75, of East Falls and Marlton, N.J. Beloved son of the late Anne (Nancy), nee Woods, and Stephen McMahon. Dear brother of Maureen DaCosta, Gerald McMahon and Monsignor Kevin McMahon. Also survived by 16 nieces and nephews, 23 great nieces and nephews and 3 great great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Stephen (Helen), his sister Patricia Colella (Fred) and his brother-in-law Phillip DaCosta. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, Pa. 19026 on Tuesday Nov. 19, from 10-11a.m., with his Mass to follow at 11 o'clock. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. McIlvaine Funeral Home--215-844-0211
Published in Daily Times on Nov. 17, 2019
