John “Jack” Joseph Hawkins, 74 of Glenolden, passed away on November 12, 2020 with family by his side. He was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Harold and Alice (nee Malloy) Hawkins. He was preceded in death by his wife and best friend of 45 years, Linda Hawkins, his brothers Harold and William Hawkins and his sisters Alice Ann Curran and Margaret Grace. Jack was a graduate of West Philadelphia Catholic High School for Boys. He went on to proudly serve his country in the US Army. After his time in the military, he worked for PECO as a Foreman until his retirement. Jack was a long-time member of St George Parish where he and his wife made many friends. Jack enjoyed vacationing with his wife and spending his summers in Ocean City, MD. Known to many as Uncle Jack, in addition to his nieces and nephews and his lifelong friends, he is survived by his brother Joseph Hawkins. He will be missed dearly by all, especially by his little best friends Aidan and Audrey. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Jack’s life will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:30am at the Church of St. George, 22 E. Cooke Ave, Glenolden, PA 19036. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Live streaming of the mass will begin at 10:30 AM and can be accessed here https://www.facebook.com/cavanaghfuneralcrematory/
. Those who will be attending are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack’s memory can be made to CADES, 401 Rutgers Ave, Swarthmore, PA 19081 or online at https://cades.org
, an organization that was very near and dear to his heart.