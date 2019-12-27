|
|
John Joseph Lavin, Jr., 75, of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, succumbed to Alzheimer’s Disease on December 26, 2019. John was born January 29, 1944 in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania to John and Ann Lavin. He grew up in Camp Hill and graduated from Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania in 1961. On August 13, 1966 he married his high school sweetheart, Rosemary Ann Akers at St. Francis Church in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. John is survived by his wife of 53 years Rosemary; son Andrew; daughter Sharon; brother Jim (Claire); sister Nan (Mike) Ross, and loving nieces, nephews and extended family. John will be greatly missed. John shared his love for literature and reading as an English teacher at Strath Haven High School for 39 years and as an educator at George Hill Correctional Facility’s Adult Basic Education/GED Program in Delaware County. He served as department head and president of PSEA for many years. John was the men’s tennis coach and Wallingford Swim & Racquet Club’s tennis pro for many seasons. He was an avid University of Notre Dame fan, where he earned his M.A. in 1967. A special thank you to the people at Rose Court at Maris Grove Retirement Community in Glen Mills for their loving care and support. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards family and friends who visited John during his past year there. A Memorial Service for John will be at Maris Grove Chapel in mid-January with details at www.paganofuneralhome.com Memorial donations may be made in his honor to the Alzheimer’s Association at: https://act.alz.org/goto/JohnJLavinJr
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 29, 2019