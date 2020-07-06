John Joseph Mallon, 38, passed away unexpectedly at home on June 30, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved mother, Maryanne (nee Hayko) Mallon, by just 6 weeks. He is survived by his sister Hope (Eric) Perlish. Beloved uncle to Ryan, Evan, and Jack Perlish. John will be remembered as a true momma’s boy. He had a dry sense of humor that always kept his family, friends, and co-workers laughing. He was a hard worker that never missed a day at work. He loved his co-workers at COFCO as family. John was an avid movie lover and a forever kid at heart. His nephews will always remember the epic nerf battles he would have with them when they were little. Funeral services for both John and his mother Maryanne will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 Visitation 9:30AM Church of St. Eugene, 200 Oak Ave. Primos, PA 19018. Funeral Mass 10:30am in the Church. Burial SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water St. 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038, https://afsp.org/give-a-gift www.olearyfuneral.com