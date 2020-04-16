|
(11/25/1928 - 4/14/2020) John J. V. Cook, age 91, formerly of Havertown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 14, 2020 after a brief illness at his residence in Arbor Terrace, West Chester. John was predeceased by his beloved bride of 55 years, Helen Cook (nee Moore), his daughter Veronica Cook and his siblings: Mary Wickas, Margaret Schubert, Rita Durning, Peter Cook, Julia Cook and Anna Cook. He is survived by his children, Helen (John) Bossong, Julia (Stephen) Cutting and John (Melissa) Cook, as well as his cherished grandchildren; Mikayla, Carley and Courtney Cook, Fiona and Finlay Cutting and Johnny and Jimmy Bossong. He also leaves behind his in-laws; Ed and Winnie Moore, Mary Anne Moore and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss his dry Irish wit. He will be remembered by everyone who knew him as a comedian, a gentleman and a proud Marine. A Life Celebration will take place at a later time. We would like to thank the staff at Arbor Terrace Willistown who took such great care of Dad for the past 2 years. The positive, respectful and inclusive environment made him very content in his final years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arbor Terrace Willistown Employee Fund, mailed to Arbor Terrace, 1713 West Chester Pike, West Chester PA 19382 or MCL 741 and mailed to Gen. S. D. Butler Detachment, PO Box 184, Newtown Sq., PA 19074. www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 17, 2020