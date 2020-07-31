(11/25/1928 - 4/14/2020) John J. V. Cook, age 91, formerly of Havertown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 14, 2020 after a brief illness at his residence in Arbor Terrace, West Chester. John was predeceased by his beloved bride of 55 years, Helen Cook (nee Moore), his daughter Veronica Cook and his 6 siblings. He is survived by his children, Helen (John) Bossong, Julia (Stephen) Cutting and John (Melissa) Cook, as well as his 7 cherished grandchildren. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. all in St. Louis Church, 821 W. Cobbs Creek Parkway, Yeadon, PA 19050. Inurnment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. We would like to thank the staff at Arbor Terrace Willistown who took such great care of Dad for the past 2 years. The positive, respectful and inclusive environment made him very content in his final years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arbor Terrace Willistown Employee Fund, mailed to Arbor Terrace, 1713 West Chester Pike, West Chester PA 19382 or MCL 741 and mailed to Gen. S. D. Butler Detachment, PO Box 184, Newtown Sq PA 19074.