1947 - 2019 John K. “Jack” Price, 72, a lifelong resident of Clifton Heights passed away on June 13, 2019. Jack was born in Philadelphia, to the late John and Loumay Price. He was a graduate Monsignor Bonner High School and LaSalle University. Survivors: Wife of 32 years, Kathleen R. (Healy) Price; Son, Dylan C. Price; Sister, Donna (David) Miller. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation: Thursday, 9:30 AM at St. Eugene Church, 200 S. Oak Ave. Primos, PA 19018. Funeral Mass: Thursday, 10:30 AM at St. Eugene Church. Interment: Private In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Eugene Church. Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 18, 2019
