John L. Callahan died peacefully on March 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was a longtime resident of Springfield. He leaves his wife of 62 years Martha (McTear); his children John Callahan (Kathleen); Peter Callahan (Cathy); Meg McDevitt (Michael); Andrew Callahan (Karen); Roseanne Fantazzia (Fred); 12 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and joins their late son Francis. John grew up in West Philadelphia, the son of John and Rose Callahan. In his early years, he helped his father deliver ice from the back of a horse drawn wagon. He is a graduate of St Thomas Moore High School class of 1942, earning varsity letters for football plus track and field. Recruited for track and field to “put the shot” and noted as a strong football player while being reserved and quiet off the field. Known as “Reds” in high school, the paper is quoted as saying, “We pause to salute you Reds. May your gentlemanly character remain with you through life.” It did. John met his “bride” Martha at the South Jersey shore in Margate. They had a long courtship marrying in 1956. Throughout their marriage John always referred to Martha as “my bride.” Out of high school John apprenticed as a carpenter. He served in the Navy for three years during WWII. John joined the Knights of Columbus while in Chicago at boot camp. He was a longstanding member of the Knight’s and one of the founding members of the De La Salle swim club. After the war John started working at Piasecki Helicopters which became Boeing. John retired on his own terms just shy of 50 years because, true to form he did not want them “making a fuss” over him. He was 72 years old. He was happiest just being surrounded by family. There were many years of vacation at the Outer Banks with the whole family swimming, fishing and playing in the sand under the watchful eye of Padge and Poms sitting under their umbrellas. Everyone fortunate to be invited to their famous “646” parties were considered family. John would greet everyone at the door with a “son” or “angelpuss” along with a “real” handshake or bear hug. The parties were simple but well enjoyed always having plenty of beer and soft pretzels. “They can’t drink too much if they fill their bellies up with pretzels.” John was a big presence and loved and respected by many. He will truly be missed. He is safely in heaven’s gate where he can personally say what he said every night before dinner. “Thank you, Lord for the blessings and benefits you have bestowed on my family and myself.” Relatives and Friends are invited to his Viewing Sat, March 9,Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064, 9:15A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30A.M. in the Church. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cem. Arr. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield)
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 6, 2019