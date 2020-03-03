|
|
John L. “Jack” Kealey passed away on March 2, 2020 at the age of 86. He was formerly of Folcroft. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (nee Tomlin) Kealey. Devoted father of Anna Marie Kealey, John (Tracey) Kealey and Tim (Betsy) Kealey. He was predeceased by his siblings Mary, Charles “Bud”, Francis & Thomas. Also survived by his four grandchildren Caroline, Timothy, Meghan and Thomas. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Saturday after 9am in the church of St. Gabriel, Mohawk Ave., Norwood followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Devereux CIDDS Learning Center, 390 East Boot Rd., West Chester PA 19380
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 4, 2020