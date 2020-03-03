Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Church of St. Gabriel
233 Mohawk Ave.
Norwood, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of St. Gabriel
233 Mohawk Ave.
Norwood, PA
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery
1600 Sproul Rd.
Springfield, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kealey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John L. "Jack" Kealey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John L. "Jack" Kealey Obituary
John L. “Jack” Kealey passed away on March 2, 2020 at the age of 86. He was formerly of Folcroft. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (nee Tomlin) Kealey. Devoted father of Anna Marie Kealey, John (Tracey) Kealey and Tim (Betsy) Kealey. He was predeceased by his siblings Mary, Charles “Bud”, Francis & Thomas. Also survived by his four grandchildren Caroline, Timothy, Meghan and Thomas. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Saturday after 9am in the church of St. Gabriel, Mohawk Ave., Norwood followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Devereux CIDDS Learning Center, 390 East Boot Rd., West Chester PA 19380
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -