John M. Bolli, age 84, of Upland, PA, formerly of South Philadelphia, PA, died Monday, April 27, 2020. John was employed at Aldan Rug Mill for 20 years in Lenni, PA, then for 20 years he worked in his family business, Bolli Escavating, finally retiring from Elwyn Institute after 15 years as a floor technician. John enjoyed playing baseball and bowling. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and enjoyed cheering on the Phillies and the Eagles. John loved Wildwood, NJ and eating his favorite Mack’s Pizza. Son of the late Emillio and Jennie (Zarlie) Bolli; husband of the late Mildred Bolli; brother of the late Clementine Maess, Janet Moser and Emillio “Butch” Bolli Survivors: Son: John E. Bolli, Sr. Daughter: Kelly (Dan) Jaworsky Grandchildren: Regina Jaworsky, Tony Jaworsky, John E. Bolli, Jr., Kyle H. Bolli, Danny Jaworsky and Heather Jaworsky Great-Grandchildren: Seth, Anthony, Milania and Julietta Also survived by nieces and nephews. Services and Interment will be private at Chester Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 29, 2020