1/1
John M. Halloran
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John M. Halloran, 86, of West Chester, PA, died on May 22, 2020. Born on December 15, 1933 in Wilkes Barre, PA to James and Anna (née Boyle) Halloran, John lived and raised his family for over 40 years in Havertown, PA. He served honorably as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1959. He received degrees from King’s College Wilkes Barre, PA, and Villanova University, where he became a diehard fan of Villanova basketball. He was a loyal Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles supporter as well. He sang for many years the in the parish choir at Sacred Heart Church and particularly loved to serenade with Irish ballads. John was the beloved husband of 59 years of Barbara (née Tarrant) Halloran; loving father of John “Mike” Halloran (NH), Patti Seymour (Gregory) (NH), and Eileen Stasiunas (Christopher) (Avondale, PA); adoring grandfather of Tom (Glen Mills, PA) and Matt (Richmond, VA); and father-in-law of Danielle Halloran (Lancaster, PA). He was predeceased in February by his son, Timothy,. Services and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Villanova https://www1.villanova.edu/villanova/advancement/development/annualfund.html Arrg. Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohufuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved