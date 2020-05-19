John M. “Jack” Nagle, 70 of Collingdale & formerly of the “Devil’s Pocket”, died May 15, 2020. Son of the late John and Pauline Nagle, father of the late Justin. Jack was a Vietnam Purple Heart Vietnam Army Veteran, Merchant Marine and retired from U.S. Post Office. He was a member of the Schuylkill/Pocket Veterans Group. Survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Richard) Dulisse; siblings, Brenda (Ted) Mastrogiovanni, Steve (Rosemary) Nagle, Carol (Steve) McHale, Darrel Nagle; and many nieces and nephews. Services May 27, at the Marvil Funeral Home, 1110 Main St., Darby. Burial Ss. Peter & Paul Cem. Please call or visit www.marvilfuneralhome.com for service details, live stream link and in-person restrictions.
Published in The Daily Times from May 19 to May 21, 2020.