John M. Natale “Johnny Cadillac”, age 56, of Clifton Heights, PA, suddenly on September 14th, 2019. Survived by his wife Charlene Raysik; his son John Natale; his sisters Donna Campisi Del Casale (Kevin Del Casale) and Vicki Natale; his brothers and sisters-in-law Chrissy and Ray Kessler, Daniele and Chas Raysik, Joseph Campisi, Jr. and Daniel Pope; his nephews Joseph Campisi III, Michael Campisi, Chase Raysik, Kyle Backman and Ray-Ray Kessler; his nieces Darla Campisi, Rachael Pope, Cassidy Raysik and Abby Kessler, and his mother and father-in-law Joan (nee Borrelli) and Charles Raysik. Son of the late Mildred (nee De Santis) and John Natale. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Thursday Evening, September 19th, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, and Friday Morning, September 20th, from 8:15 AM to 9:15 AM, at The D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Pius X Church. Entombment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health, 11901 Santa Monica Blvd., #410, Los Angeles, CA 90025 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 18, 2019