McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
610-583-0148
John M. Wysocki Sr.

John M. Wysocki Sr. Obituary
John M. Wysocki, Sr., age 92 of Upland, formerly of West Grove, passed away on March 19, 2020. John worked as a machinist tool and die maker. A World War II Navy veteran, John was a patient and hardworking man who loved his family very much. He is predeceased by his wife Theresa Wysocki and daughter Joan Laudadio. Survivors: Loving father of Donna (the late Dave) Osowski, Judith Knapp, and John Wysocki Jr., cherished grandfather of Christine (Keith) Falcone, Bernadette (Jay) Roman, Michelle (Mike) Henderson, Victoria (David) Parker, Jennifer (Ethan Igleheart) Laudadio, Starr (Jeff) Stong, Eric Wysocki and John Giles as well as 16 great grandchildren, and many other family and friends. Funeral services and burial will be held privately.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 21, 2020
