|
|
John “Jake” McGinnis, age 79, of Philadelphia, PA, formerly of Secane, PA and Upper Darby, PA, passed away on January 25, 2020. Born in Darby, PA, he was the son of the late John F. McGinnis and Bernadine Joceville (nee Kelly). Jake was a lifelong member of the Primos-Secane-Westbrook Park Fire Company. He was a Charter member of IAFF Local 2493 Upper Darby Fire Department. Jake was an avid Phillies fan and enjoyed watching them play. Jake was the beloved husband of the late Carol McGinnis (nee Miller); loving father of Audrey McGinnis (Edward Foglio) and Karen L. Chellew (Walt); caring grandfather of Kelly Chellew. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Thursday, January 30, 2020 10:30 AM-12 Noon at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082 (610) 449-0300 followed by his Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to (MDA), 600 Reed Road, Suite 104, Broomall, PA 19008 https://www.mda.org/, would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 28, 2020