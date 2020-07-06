1/1
John Murray
John Murray, age 71 of Sharon Hill, passed away on July 3, 2020. Survivors: beloved husband of Theresa Murray (nee Gallagher), cherished father of John Murray, Mary Theresa (Christopher Spratt) Murray, Sarah (Mark) Wilkins, Christin (Gregory Williams) Murray, and Matthew (Laura) Murray, loving grandfather of Erik and Zachary Murray, Ryan Parr, Jack and Madison Wilkins, and Madelyn Murray, dear brother of Albert (Lavinia) Murray and Winifred (Howard) Moore, as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass: 11AM on Thursday, July 9 at St. George’s Catholic Church, Lamont Ave., Glenolden PA followed by burial at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield PA For Full Obituary: www.MCGFH.com


Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
