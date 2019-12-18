|
John N. Thomas, 94, of New Holland, formerly of Media, passed peacefully on December 17, 2019. John was preceded in death by his wife Dolores (1931-1997). John and Dolores had one son, John W. Thomas (1961) of New Holland. John W. and Kimberly (Mitchell) have two sons, Ian (1995) and Seth (1998). John was born in the Philadelphia area July 29, 1925 to Herbert R. and Katherine Thomas and had 5 siblings; Herbert (1923-2014), Maurice (1931-2015), James (1931-2917), Betty (1928-2019) and Sarah (1933). John joined the U.S. Navy in August of 1942 and spent 4 years serving in the Atlantic and Pacific fleets aboard the YMS-398, USS Flagler, AK-181 & USS Rogers, DD-876. John was a Temple University Engineering School graduate and spent most of his career with the Bell Telephone Company in and around the Philadelphia area. He retired in 1984 after 35 years of service. Upon his retirement, John and Dolores moved to Eastern Lancaster County to be closer to their son and his family. John joined Henkel’s & McCoy as a contractor and worked for several more years supporting the Bell system. John and Dolores were devoted members of the Bangor Episcopal Church where John served until 2017. John was also the former magazine editor and Chaplin of the Naval Mine-Warfare Association, a veteran’s group from his Navy years. Pop Pop, as he was known to his grandsons, was the ultimate soldier, friend, husband, father and grandfather. Never an unkind word as he mentored and supported his family throughout the years. Kind and jovial to all, he set a permanent example of a great man and a life well lived. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the Bangor Episcopal Church, 2099 Main St., Narvon, PA 17555 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Bangor Episcopal Church, address above. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 19, 2019